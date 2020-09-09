Events planned for Colome homecoming







Colome High School homecoming will be held Sept. 10-11. The candidates for Cowboy and Cowgirl are: Allan McKenzie, Luke Bolton, Michael Supik, Linkyn Petersek, Lanie Bolton, Saydee Heath, Baylie Hoffine and Arista Kaiser.

Due to COVID-19 the coronation and roll call will have a different look. It will still be held on Thursday, but will be held at the football field. The coronation and roll call will start at 7:30 p.m. Nathaniel Hansen will be the MC. When the classes are named the alumni will stand but people will not come forward to give their name and city where they live.

The traditional crowning of the Cowboy and Cowgirl will be held.

Cowboy Olympics will be Friday morning and will be outside at the football field.

The homecoming parade will be at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Bobbi Viedt, a long time teacher at Colome, will be the parade marshal. Viedt taught at Colome for 42 years.

The theme of the parade is food/cooking.

The big homecoming football game will be Friday at 7 p.m. as the Cowboys take on Irene-Wakonda.





