Wrestlers first in local tournament

Winner wrestlers were able to score enough points to keep Custer from overtaking the Warriors in the Winner Invitational.
Winner won the championship with 229 points. Custer was close with 203 points.
Rounding the top three was Burke/Gregory.
Maxton Brozik, Kaden Keiser and Riley Orel won individual championships.
A field of 14 teams filled the Winner Armory on Saturday.
Jhett Breen of Wagner was named the outstanding wrestling. He won the 132 championship with a pin over Owne Hansen of Burke/Gregory in 2:40. Won
The championship for Winner was the icing on the cake of a very busy week of wrestling.
Brozik won the 113 pound championship with a pin in 4 minutes over Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme/ Scotland.
Kaden Keiser won the 145 pound championship with a 19-4 decision over Riley Roberts of Wagner.
Orel won the 160 pound title with a 1-0 decision over Jonathan Lewis of Custer.
Also placing for Winner were: Karson Keiser, 2nd; Jude Sargent, 3rd; Joey Cole, 2nd; Jack Kruger, 2nd; Charley Pravecek, 3rd; Achilles Willuweit, 2nd; and Stetson Shelbourn, 2nd.
Winner had several other wrestlers competing who did not place.
The next action for Winner will be in the tournament in Aberdeen on Jan 29.