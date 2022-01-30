Wrestlers first in local tournament

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner wrestling team won first place in the local invitational meet on Saturday. The Warriors scored 229 points with Custer taking second. Pictured in front from left are Peydin Peterson, Max Fiesterman, Coy Shelbourn, Hunter Kahler, Ash Kaiser, Kash Peterson, Konner Osborn, Kayden Fryer, Parker Mathis and Kellen Brozik. Back row from left are coach Jayd Schuyler, Mason Curtis, Ryken Orel, Kaleb Osborn, Karson Keiser, Stetson Shelbourn, Achilles Willuweit, Jack Peters, Gus Bartels, Kamryn Meek, Max Brozik, Logan Radant, Joey Cole, Jude Sargent, Austin Blare, Kaden Keiser, Riley Orel, Sidda Schuyler, Jack Kruger, Saylor Schuyler, coach Spencer Novotny and Charley Pravecek.

Winner wrestlers were able to score enough points to keep Custer from overtaking the Warriors in the Winner Invitational.

Winner won the championship with 229 points. Custer was close with 203 points.

Rounding the top three was Burke/Gregory.

Maxton Brozik, Kaden Keiser and Riley Orel won individual championships.

A field of 14 teams filled the Winner Armory on Saturday.

Jhett Breen of Wagner was named the outstanding wrestling. He won the 132 championship with a pin over Owne Hansen of Burke/Gregory in 2:40. Won

The championship for Winner was the icing on the cake of a very busy week of wrestling.

Brozik won the 113 pound championship with a pin in 4 minutes over Brock Kotalik of Bon Homme/ Scotland.

Kaden Keiser won the 145 pound championship with a 19-4 decision over Riley Roberts of Wagner.

Orel won the 160 pound title with a 1-0 decision over Jonathan Lewis of Custer.

Also placing for Winner were: Karson Keiser, 2nd; Jude Sargent, 3rd; Joey Cole, 2nd; Jack Kruger, 2nd; Charley Pravecek, 3rd; Achilles Willuweit, 2nd; and Stetson Shelbourn, 2nd.

Winner had several other wrestlers competing who did not place.

The next action for Winner will be in the tournament in Aberdeen on Jan 29.