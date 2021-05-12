50 seniors to graduate from Winner High School

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

The Winner High School graduation will be held on May 15 at 2 p.m. The WHS

graduation committee includes from left Marlie Schuyler, Mackenzie Levi, Kalla

Bertram and Meagan Blare.

Fifty students will graduate from Winner High School on Saturday, May 15. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. in the Winner Armory.

The speaker will be senior Meagan Blare.

Shannon Calhoon, student council president, will present the outstanding faculty award.

Senior Brennan Bachmann will sing “I’ll Always Remember You.”

The honor song will be presented by the Chasing Hawk drum group.

The Winner High School Band, under the direction of Nicole Pierson, will play the processional and the recessional.

Mike Calhoon, school board president, will award the diplomas.

The graduation ceremony will feature a power point presentation on the graduates and a flower ceremony.

Seniors graduating with high honor are Brennan Bachmann, Kalla Bertram, Meagan Blare, Megan Brozik, Kady Cable, Shannon Calhoon, Jesse Colson, Evan Farner, Brady Fritz, Hayley Hanson, Taylor Headrick, Katherine Jankauskas, Maggie LaCompte, Mackenzie Levi, Aryn Meiners, Bosten Morehart, Kayla Natoli, Delanie Nelson, Preston Norrid, Marlie Schuyler, Shelby Scott, Teresa Taylor and Landon Thieman.

Students graduating with honor are Zachary Bohnet, Bailey Brown, Presley Foudray, Jackson Hanson, Dawsyn Kahler and Sam Kruger.

Students who will receive the president’s award for educational excellence are: Kalla Bertram, Meagan Blare, Shannon Calhoon, Jesse Colson, Evan Farner, Presley Foudray, Brady Fritz, Hayley Hanson, Taylor Headrick, Katherine Jankauskas, Dawsyn Kahler, Mackenzie Levi, Kayla Natoli, Preston Norrid, Shelby Scott, Teresa Taylor and Landon Thieman.

Regents scholars are: Brennan Bachmann, Kalla Bertram, Meagan Blare, Zachary Bohnet, Megan Brozik, Shannon Calhoon, Jesse Colson, Owen Duffy, Evan Farner, Presley Foudray, Brady Fritz, Jackson Hansen, Hayley Hanson, Taylor Headrick, Katherine Jankauskas, Sam Kruger, Deja Kucera, Maggie LaCompte, Mackenzie Levi, Aryn Meiners, Bosten Morehart, Kayla Natoli, Delanie Nelson, Preston Norrid, Marlie Schuyler and Landon Thieman.

National Honor Society members are: Brennan Bachmann, Kalla Bertram, Meagan Blare, Bailey Brown, Megan Brozik, Shannon Calhoon, Jesse Colson, Evan Farner, Presley Foudray, Brady Fritz, Jackson Hansen, Hayley Hanson, Taylor Headrick, Katherine Jankauskas, Sam Kruger, Maggie LaCompte, Mackenzie Levi, Aryn Meiners, Bosten Morehart, Kayla Natoli, Delanie Nelson, Preston Norrid, Marlie Schuyler, Shelby Scott, Teresa Taylor and Landon Thieman.

The graduation ushers will be Alani Old Lodge, Charley Pravecek, Bella Swedlund and Kade Watson.

Handing out programs will be Hattie Hespe, Ashton Klein, Jace Brazelton and Madeline Watzel.

The class flower is the cream magnolia and the class colors are purple, black and white.

The motto is: “I am not afraid of tomorrow because I have seen yesterday and I love today.”