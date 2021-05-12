18 seniors to graduate from Colome

Julie Rohde Photo

Luke Bolton is the Colome senior class president and Lanie Bolton is the student

council president. Both will be among the Colome High School graduates on May 15

at 6 p.m.

Eighteen seniors will graduate from Colome High School on May 15.

The graduation ceremony will start at 6 p.m. in the Colome gym.

The speaker will be Wade Juracek, government teacher at Colome High School.

Scholarships will be awarded and the Colome Legion will present an award to an outstanding middle school student and a high school student.

The Colome band under the direction of Cheyenne Heath will perform.

The class colors are green, silver and white. The class flower is the white rose.

The motto is: “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

There will also be an 8th grade graduation.