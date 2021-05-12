Schramm inducted into Winner Baseball Hall of Fame

Brad Schramm, left, was inducted into the Winner Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday

afternoon at Leahy Bowl. Making the presentation is John Calhoon, president of

the baseball association. Schramm will have his name on the outfield fence along

with other hall of fame members.

Brad Schramm has been a staple in the Winner baseball community from coaching to umpiring, to taking care of the field and is a regular fan in the stands.

Schramm was inducted into the Winner Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Schramm played a large role in helping to form the Winner Baseball Association that funds and supports the high school, VFW American Legion and amateur baseball teams.

Schramm has been the life blood of South Dakota High School baseball since its inception serving on the original committee that brought baseball to club status in South Dakota. In 2004, South Dakota High School Baseball Association was formally organized election Schramm as its first president and executive director.

He served in that role for 12 seasons before retiring.

He was instrumental in instituting the pitch count limit and transiting to wood bats.

Under Schramm’s leadership, high school baseball flourished. There were over 52 teams that represented 80 different schools across the state.

He was also the VFW region commissioner for 10 years.

Schramm was honored by the South Dakota High School board of directors as the 2017 friend of baseball.

He starting umpiring in 1998 and umpired in five state legion tournaments and four state amateur tournament along with four state VFW tournaments.

He served as the South Dakota Umpire Association secretary for 10 years.

For all of his accomplishments, time and effort he was inducted into the 2020 inaugural South Dakota High School baseball hall of fame class and in 2018 he was inducted into the South Dakota Umpire Hall of Fame.

Schramm will have his own baseball on the outfield wall at Leahy Bowl along with other Winner hall of fame inductees.

The Winner Baseball Association thanks Schramm for all he has done for the game of baseball across the state and most importantly here in Winner.