Crazy Days reminder

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

Crazy Days is coming up quick and there are going to be several great events going on around town. Crazy Day will be held on Friday, July 14 and it will a fun day in Winner.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce and businesses partnered with them are going to be putting on several different events.

There will be sidewalk chalk drawing on Main Street and Chamber Executive Director Mike Scott encourages everyone of all ages to come down and show off their talent.

He wants as many people as possible to come down and fill out the sidewalks to show off their skills and to have fun.

Chamber businesses will be doing door prize drawings during Crazy Days also.

The crowd drawing event of spinning the wheel is returning to the Chamber office for Crazy Days. If you make a purchase at a participating chamber business on July 14 make sure to keep your receipt.

If you bring your receipt down, you have a chance to spin the wheel for cash. You will receive one spin for each receipt you bring down.

You do not want to miss out on that opportunity as there was a line out the door last year with people making more purchases to spin the wheel.

Participating Chamber businesses will also be putting on great deals at their stores.