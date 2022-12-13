4h Recognition Night

Jesse Larson received the best agriculture award and Ryan Sell received the best family & consumer sciences award at the Tripp County 4-H recognition and awards night on Nov. 28.

The Friend of 4-H award went to Diane Perry and Nancy Storms.

Perry was a Gregory County 4-Her. Her main project areas were sewing and fashion revue, but she also participated in other project areas.

She married and moved to Tripp County where she and her husband Ken raised two children—Scott and Kendra.

Diane helped her children extensively with their swine, sheep, foods, cattle and other projects.

For many years she clerked the animal shows at the Mid Dakota Fair. One could find her behind the announcers stand tallying ribbons for all the 4-Hers. Later, her daughter, Kendra helped with this job.

Diane and her family were part of a very tight group of families that always went to the Western Jr. in Rapid City.

She served as a member of the foods committee for many years. Her duties included lining up judges for fair, exhibit check in and helping with the judging process. She has been a member of the foods committee since the late 1980’s. This past year she was instrumental in putting on a cookie workshop for 4-H members and other youth.

After the death of her husband in 2010 she and her children established the Kenny Perry memorial livestock award which is given to encourage junior members involved in sheep, swine or beef projects to participate in out of county events and livestock judging.

Storms, the other Friend of 4-H, is a very accomplished master gardener. She has served on the horticulture committee for many years. Not only is she on the committee she has helped put on many horticulture workshops.

This lady has volunteered her time to assist with horticulture judging at the Mid Dakota Fair for countless years.

Her children were active members of the 4-H program and they graduated from the program. She has continued to contribute her time and effort for the 4-H youth.

In addition to her volunteerism, she and her husband have generously donated to the public presentation awards and several other awards in memory of their daughter, Kristi, who was a standout in the Tripp County 4-H program.

Alumni awards

The alumni awards went to Sydney Hollenbeck and Heather Heying.

They were very involved in 4-H as a youth and have continued to give back to the program.

Hollenbeck was an 11 year member of the Wilson Wildcats 4-H Club. She had a well rounded 4-H career participating in horse, rodeo, cats, goats, visual arts, food preservation, photography, horticulture and more.

Since graduating from 4-H, she has remained active in the Tripp County 4-H program. She has shared her talents in the beef project area by assisting with educational clinics. She helped with the first beef skillathon held in Tripp County that was hosted by the animal & biological sciences committee of which she is a member.

Hollenbeck has also given her time with visual arts judging and the check in for woods and welding projects at the Mid Dakota Fair.

Heying has a family legacy of being involved in Tripp County 4-H.

She was an active 4-Her, has worked as a 4-H advisor, served on the state 4-H horse show, beef, sheep, rabbit and dog show committees. Additionally, she has assisted with the Black Hills stock show youth day, Western Junior livestock show, state shoot, 4-H camps and state fair events.

She was a three time winner of the dean & directors award for programming done with youth and volunteers.

She has spent most of her birthdays at the state 4-H horse show.

Other highlights were the opportunity to chaperone the state 4-H horse judging team to nationals in Louisville, Ky and take them to Churchhill Downs and coaching the South Dakota national horse quiz bowl team for the 2022 Denver Stock Show. She has coached Tripp County kids to several successful horse quiz bowl, hippology and judging events.

Meritorious award

This year’s meritorious award goes to Doug and Sherri Mayes.

Sherri started as a 4-H leader at large right after graduating from high school and has helped with the beef committee, trust fund, Mid Dakota Fair committee chairing the hunter’s breakfast committee and 4-H concession stands. She has also patterned herself after her parent by becoming a leader of the Clovervale 4-H Club.

She married Doug Mayes who also comes from a long line of active 4-Hers. Doug’s involvement as a 4-Hers included beef, horse, poultry, eggs, crops, gardening, electricity, woods, welding, shooting sports, expressive arts, safety, food & nutrition, music and community service.

Doug has been a willing volunteer for many years with the 4-H rodeo, beef show, 4-H dance and so much more.

Maggie DeMers won the citizenship medal award.

The leadership award went to Bailey Fairbanks, Brindy Bolander and Brianna Gilchrist.

The discovery 4-H recipients were Abraham Yeary, Colton Vogt, Bianca DeMers and Lydia Wonnenberg.

4-H clubs receiving charter seals were: Border Bumpers, Jolly Mixers, Clovervale, New Andentures, Hamill Hustlers, Shooting sports, Helping Hands and Wilson Wildcats.

The Mary Lou Connelly award is presented to a 4-H club with the most youth in action public presentations per capita of the membership. The award went to the Border Bumpers with eight presentations. Members that did public presentations were Elizabeth Wonnenberg, Lydia Wonnenberg, Ellika Hamiel, Cierra Bordeax, Lashya Farmer, Camile king and Evie King.

The Margaret Novotny learning by doing community service award went to Lena DeMers.

Hunter Shippy received the Spirit of 4-H Award in memory of Fred and Dorothy Littau.

Naudia Haukaas received the Bobby Fisher memorial Bobby Crocker award.

Lydia Wonnenberg received the Bobby Fisher memorial livestock/small animal award.

Brianna Gilchrist received the Lindy Krogman memorial shining character award.

Rustin Schroeder received the Kenny Perry livestock award.

Bailey Fairbanks received the Keith Myers family memorial livestock award and Amanda Blare received the Lois Myers family memorial family & consumer sciences award.

Maggie DeMers received the Charles Mayes memorial horticulture award.

Crop & plant science participation recognition went to Bianca DeMers, Kade Fenenga, Jesse Larson and Maggie DeMers.

Horticulture project gift bags were presented to Cierra Bordeaux, Wyatt DeBoer, Jacob Manke, Bianca DeMers, Allie Littau, Noah Manke, Elizabeth Wonnenberg, Lena DeMers, Evan Littau, Jocelyn Soles, Lydia Wonnenberg, Izaac Hamiel, Avery Manke, Kylee VanZanbergen

Jesse Larson received the Charles Froning award.

Mid Dakota Fair herdsmanship club awards went to small animals—Wilson wildcats, sheep—Hamill Husters, goat—Wilson Wildcats, swine—Clovervale, dairy—Wilson Wildcats, beef—Wilson Wildcats.

The Don Phillips memorial outstanding herdmanship award went to goat—Elizabeth Wonnenberg, sheep—Ciarra Bordeaux, swine—Elizabeth Wonnenberg, beef—Avery Antelope, dairy—Hudson Peters.

The family of Larry Kauer have donated money for the calf pen of three contest. First place went to Clovervale with Brindy Bolander, Rider Moore, Evan Littau, Roper Moore and Abe Kaiser.

Runner up was also Clovervale with Maggie DeMers, Allie Littau, Avery Antelope, Jaden Graber and Riley Schroeder.

The Kenneth Olson small animal round robin went to Evan Littau and Maggie DeMers won the round robin champion livestock showman.

Graduating senior scholarship winners were Katie Welker, Jesse Larson and Ryan Sell.

Leaders awards went to Nichi Brinda, Rhonda Gilchrist, Samantha West and Melissa Wonnenberg for five years; M. J. Waters and Dawn Covey for 25 years.

Shooting sports awards were presented by Tim Pravecek.

Other 4-H awards from the horse show and the Mid Dakota Fair had previously been announced in the Winner Advocate this summer.