Winner Regional Health Labor Day Road Race

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Overall plaque winners in the 5K and one mile run at the Winner Regional Health Labor Day race include in front one mile winners Jalen Tideman and Maizie Dalchow. In back from left are the 5K winners Daniel Ortho and Jessica Soja.

Daniel Orthel of Denver, Colo., and Jessica Soja, Winner, were the overall 5K winners in the Winner Regional Health Labor Day race Monday morning.

Orthel crossed the finish line in the 5K in 22:22. Soja had a time of 20:29.

First place in the one mile run went to Jalen Tideman and Maizie Dalchow. Tideman had a time of 7:42 and Dalchow had a time of 11:44.

The race attracted a lot of runners and walkers.

The men’s results include:

1 mile

0-18—Jalen Tideman, 7:42 and Pierce Nelson, 9:44.

19-14—Blake Tideman, 7:45 and Andy Dalchow, 11:46

50+ men—John DeMers, 9:45; Jeff Holzer, 11:45 and Tony Berg, 17:17

Results of the men’s 5K include:

0-18—Mason Cole, 42:36

19-49—Daniel Orthel, 22:22; Craig Hinman, 25:35; Michael DiGrazia, 26:59

In the women’s one mile run Maizie Dalchow won first in the 0 to 18 division in 11:44

Tessa Hinman was first in the 0-18 division in the 5K in 25:37

In the women’s 19-49, Soja was first; Kallie Farley, 2nd, 23:52 and Jill McMurtey was third in 25:18. dd

Dennise Higgins placed in the 5K in 27:47 and Lisa Halverson was 36:10.

Betsy Watzel walked the 5K in 47:21.

In the two mile fun walk, Erin Grossenburg was first in 28:47 followed by Amy Engel, 2nd, 28:48 and Haley DeMers, 3rd, 29:36.