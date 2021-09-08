Labor Day Parade Winners

The Winner Dairy Queen won first place for best float in the Winner Labor Day parade.

Second place went top Baleigh Cerv Photography.

A float featuring many veterans won third place and fourth place went to Winner Rotary.

The parade theme was “Honoring those who served.”

First place in best antique auto went to Kent and Mildred Hamiel of Reliance. They had a 1924 Model T.

Second place went to Ray Pravecek and third to Ted Kenzy.

In antique machinery, Mark Zimbelman won first place.

The best horse and rider was Jenaya Schrader and second went to Anna Kartak.

The Winner High School band marched in the parade.