Winner High School Homecoming Canidates

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Winner High School homecoming royalty candidates are in front from left Hayley

Hanson, Brennan Bachmann, Shannon Calhoon, Kalla Bertram and Maggie LaCompte. In

back from left are Bosten Morehart, Brady Fritz, Preston Norrid, Landon Calhoon

and Zach Bohnet. Coronation will be Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Armory.

Winner High School homecoming will be held Oct. 1-2.

The float riders are Katherine Jankauskas, Mackenzie Levi, Meagan Blare, Megan Brozik, Evan Farner, Sam Kruger, Owen Duffyy and Aaron Gilchrist. This year’s homecoming theme is “Bring It Back.”

With all the new cases of COVID-19 in the county there have been some made to homecoming to keep students and staff healthy. At coronation, there will be no roll call of alumni. All alumni are welcome to attend and the school asks them to wear a mask. The chairs will be spaced to allow for social distancing. There will still be the crowning of the princess and warrior and the announcement of the parade marshal.

The high school band, WHS cheerleaders and Warriorettes will perform. The WHS choir will also perform.

Coaches will still introduce their players.

Taylor Headrick and Marlie Schuyler will be the mistress of ceremonies.

The burning of the “W” will follow coronation in front of the ag building.

Friday at 10 a.m. the student council will hold its annual pep rally. This will include games like family feud, clubs doing skits and the second annual Mr. WHS pageant.

Persons are asked to wear a mask at the pep rally to keep everyone safe. The students will sit on the west side and the public will sit on the east side.

On Oct. 2 the annual parade and football game will be held. The parade will be at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Parade entries are always welcome from alumni classes, businesses and organizations. Any group that wants to have a float in the parade can contact Mona LaCompte at the high school. Parade entries will line up at the corner of 7th and Country Club Road at 12:30 p.m.

The homecoming football game will be played Friday night as the Warriors take on Chamberlain. The ticket office will open at 5:30 p.m. with pregame activities starting at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. The student council will be having the concession stand. The proceeds from the concession stand will help to fund homecoming activities.

Winner High School would like to remind everyone that the school and fields are alcohol and drug free zones. A

ll homecoming activities are put on by the WHS Student Council