Leo Westendorf, 66, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Long Cemetery in Geddes, SD. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service on Wednesday, Sept. 30,2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner.