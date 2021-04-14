WHS prom set for April 24

The Winner High School prom will be held April 24.

“Let’s Glow” will be the theme.

The grand march will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Armory with the door open at 6 p.m.

Following the grand march will be the crowning of the prom king and queen.

A dinner and dance for prom-goers will be held in the auxiliary gym following the grand march.

The dinner will be prepared by the Catholic Daughters.

This year’s prom servers are Kendyl Bachmann, Melanie Brozik, Mali Beehler, Faith Covey, Kelbi Meiners, Rylee Root, Jack Kruger, Ethan Bartels, Pierce Nelson, Riley Orel, Jack Peters and Tayden Mathis.

Providing music for the dance will be the Outlaw DJ’s.

An after prom party will be held in the Armory.