Construction meetings to be held each week

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

The first of weekly highway construction meetings was held April 6 in the city council chambers.

The purpose is to keep people informed on work with the re-construction of Highway 18.

The work on the road project started March 29. The work is primarily on Highway 18 from Van Buren to 7th St.

South Dakota Department of Transportation and T &R Contracting of Sioux Falls, the prime contractor, conducted the meeting.

Connor Christensen of T&R Contracting and Doug Sherman, area engineer for the DOT conducted the meeting.

Christensen explained that starting April 6 north Jefferson Street would be closed until the concrete is laid. This will probably be around June.

He said the construction company will be milling the east side of Main Street to Adams Street.

Traffic is being maintained through the construction zone. An 11 foot width restriction will be in place. Vehicles larger than 11 foot will have to take an alternate route or obtain a permit.

The DOT says here are signs on highways around Winner alerting truckers to the width restrictions.

The signs are located: north of Highway 18 on Highway 183, on Highway 53 south of Highway 18, Highway 83, south of Mission, Highway 183, south Colome, Highway 18, east of Colome, Highway 49, north of Highway 44 and Highway 44 east of junction of Highway 49 and 44. There are width restriction signs also on South County Road and North Country Road in Winner.

During the construction project there will be weekly meetings. In the future, the meetings will be live streamed.

Persons can also receive information from Facebook by going to Winner Highway Construction 2021. Persons with questions can also call 605 332-1170.