Graveside services for Velma J. Yates, 92, of Chamberlain, SD was held at 10:30 am, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain.

Velma was born on June 4, 1928 in Tripp County, South Dakota, to Theodore & Gertrude (Larsen) Larson. She attended grade school at Gassman School in rural Tripp County and attended high school in Winner, SD, graduating in 1947. After graduating high school, she attended Notre Dame (DWU) for two summers whereshe received her teaching certificate.

In 1948, she started teaching at the Wolcott School in Lyman County. She went on to finish her teaching career at Cooper Schoolin Lyman County.

On August 27, 1950 Velma united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Yates, towhom they had two daughters, Marla and Carlene. After the birth of her children, Velma held many jobs including a dental assistant for Dr. Mueller, a stylist at Al’s Oasis Gift Shop, and lunch lady at the Chamberlain School District. Being the lunch lady brought her the most joy as she was known as “Grandma” by all.

After retiring, she enjoyed tending to her lawn, visiting neighbors, cleaning the ditches, chopping thistle and tending to the neighborhood gardens. You could always spot her around town in her red “Chamberlain Booster Club” jacket. Velma passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 at her home in Chamberlain.

Grateful for having shared her life was her daughter, Carlene (Herman) Petersen of Chamberlain, SD, five grandchildren, Brock Frederick of Chamberlain, SD, Mark (Dee Dee) Petersen of Platte, SD, Kimberly (Roger) Nelson of Spencer, NE, Lori (Nate) McQuirkof Oacoma, SD, Robert (Leah) Frederick of Oacoma, SD, 11 Great-grandchildren, brother Darrell (Frances) Larson of Hamill, SD, sister Fern Zastrow of Sioux Falls, SD, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents Theodore and Gertrude Larson, husband Robert Yates, brother Glen Larson, daughter Marla Frederick, son-in-law Dale Frederick, brother-in-law Matt Zastrow, and many aunts, uncles and relatives.