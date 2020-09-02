COVID cases rise in Tripp Co.

New positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Tripp County.

Over the weekend there were two new cases bringing the total here to 22.

Statewide, there were 380 new cases on Sunday and 425 new cases on Saturday. Monday the number of COVID cases went down to 187 with 76 persons hospitalized. South Dakota added more than 2,000 new infections in seven days—from 22,27 to 13,233 – and the number of active cases grew from 1,551 to 2,644.

Of the new cases on Sunday, about 60 percent were in people under 30.

Thirteen were in children under 10 and 60 more wee between 10-19.

Patients in their 20’s made up 154 of the new infections.