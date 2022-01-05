Terrance “Terry” Clifford, 73, of Hamill, SD passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service were held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will be held in the Dewey Cemetery in Dewey, Okla., at a later date.

Terrance Max Clifford was born on April 13, 1948, in Woodward, OK. His parents were George Wendell Clifford and Patricia Sue (Hamlin) Clifford.

The family moved to Copan, Okla., when Terry was 5. He attended Copan public school from grade school through high school. After graduating in 1966, he attended Northern Oklahoma College.

In November of 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Kay Smith, in Dewey, OK. They moved to Stillwater, OK where he attending Oklahoma State University. His college career was interrupted by service in the US Army. He served in Germany as an instructor. After his discharge he returned to OSU and graduated.

He and Kay moved to Hominy, OK where Terry worked for a pork production operation. To their marriage were born two daughters, Tara Kay and Kalyn. While in Hominy, Terry was active in his church, and helped with the high school athletics program.

He started working with his father in his construction business. In the 1990’s he came to South Dakota to help build a barn and corrals for his sister. He continued coming up to work on different projects and eventually called it home.

He worked on the farm and feed yard with the Robbins family. Even though he was a great help on the place, Terry had certain priorities during the year. The first of February was the rodeo and stock show in Rapid City April was turkey season and crappie fishing time in Oklahoma. July was the Cheyenne Rodeo in Wyoming. September was elk season in New Mexico. November was deer season in Kansas and Oklahoma. December was Christmas with the girls and their families. But no matter where he was, or if you called him Terry, Ted, Pig, Cliff, or TC he always enjoyed being with family and friends.

Terry is survived by his daughters Tara Kay (Joe) Ratliff Pawhuska, OK, Daughter Kalyn (Kris) Davis Prosper, TX. Grandchildren, Josh Ratliff (Marissa) Cleveland, OK, Joel Ratliff Cleveland, OK, Macie, Kaleb, Kinsley Davis, Prosper, TX, great-grandchildren, Emma Rae, Hallie Jolene Ratliff, Cleveland, OK.. Sister Sue (Roger) Robbins, Hamill, SD, Several nieces and nephews.

Terry is preceded in death by his father Joe, mother Pat, brother Jim, sister-in-law Myrna, nephew Austin Clifford, nephew Jamie Smith and great nephew Brooks Hurley.