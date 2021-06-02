Suzy Willuweit celebrates 45 years at Winner Regional Health

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Suzy Willuweit has seen a lot of changes at Winner Regional Health in the 45 years she has worked for the healthcare organization.

She started work in 1976 as a nurses aide and was taught by Cecilia Ross, who was the director of nursing at that time.

Willuweit worked for a year as a unit clerk before joining the purchasing department in 1982. This is where Willuweit found her niche and has been in purchasing ever since.

Willuweit explained she goes to the different departments in the hospital and takes them their supplies. She also places orders which is requested by the hospital departments.

She explained the ordering of major items is made by Karen Worden.

The long time employee enjoys working with people. “I am out on the floor all the time and I get to meet a lot of people,” she said.

There have been many changes in purchasing over the years from handwritten orders to now computer generated requests.

COVID-19 has hit the purchasing department hard. She noted there have been a lot of backorders and it has been hard to get some supplies.

Suzy Willuweit is one of the long time and dedicated employees at Winner Regional Health.