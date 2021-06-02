New weed supervisor eager to get started

By Dan Bechtold

Duane Wetzel is the new weed supervisor in Tripp County.

He just started his job a week ago and is eager to get started tackling those pesky weeds.

However, much needed moister that ranchers need has slowed his start of spraying.

“I am new to this and I am eager to get out there. Weather is not helping,” he said.

Prior to applying for the Tripp County job he worked for CHS for five years on the feed side.

Wetzel is not totally new to spraying weeds. He worked for one summer for former weed supervisor the late Greg Womeldorf. “Greg taught me a lot,” said Wetzel.

The new weed supervisor grew up in Wessington Springs. Right out of high school he went work in the oil fields of North Dakota.

After working in North Dakota, he went to Mitchell Technical College where he got a two year degree in animal science nutrition. He also took some agronomy classes.

Eight years ago he moved to Winner and enjoys living in this part of South Dakota.

“I am an easy going guy. I am going to be up front with people. I am going to be honest with them. If there is a weed problem come to me and we will get it solved. It is best if you come to me, don’t go and complain to your neighbor,” he said.

He encourages people to call him to discuss weed issues. His phone number is 840-1729. He is up for phone calls or text messages.

“It is neighbor helping neighbor, that is what we are here to do.”