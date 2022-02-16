Results of AAU wrestling meets

AAU wrestlers have competed in several tournaments.

Results include:

Wagner on Jan 28

Rhogan Robbins, Rylan Robbins, Teegan Shelbourn and Bridger Stirling, all 1st; Cooper VanZandbergen, Coy Shelbourn, Jedediah Blare, all 2nd; Blayden Stiring, Jake Kucera and Liam Schroeder, all 3rd; Addison Wingert-Hempe, Eli Orel, Rex Pederson, all 4th

Ainsworth tournament on Jan. 30 results:

Clay McMurtrey, Mason Curtis, Owen Novotny, Rouken Robbins, Rylan Robbins,Talon Labahn and Teegan Shelbourn, all first; Eli Orel, Hudson Peters, Liam Schroeder, Rhogan Robbins, Rowdi Moss, Rylan Assman, all 2nd; Blake Paulson, Braxtyn Olson and Gage Tucker, 3rd and Rex Pederson, 4th.

Legend Benedict placed first at the Aberdeen tournament on Jan. 30.

Results of the Burke tournament on Feb. 4 include: Apollo Willuweit, Bohdy Assman, Bridger Stirling, Gus Tobin, Karsten Storms, Lawson Helkenn, Mason Curtis, Rhogan Robbins, Rowdi Moss, Rylan Robbins, Teegan Shelbourn, all first; Cooper Craven, Crawston Craven, Hudson Peters, Jedediah Blare, Liam Schroeder, Lucchese Helkenn, Owen Novotny, Rex Pederson, Sterling Assman, Talon Labahn, all 2nd; Blayden Stirling, Blaze Mead, Christian Barnes, Kaeden Eagle Star, all third; Isaiah Barnes, Jehtt Assman, Ryken Kaup, Tatum Swan, all fourth ; Harvey Nicholas, Julius Eagle Star, Nathan Melius, Raeleigh Mead, Wynn Sargent, all fifthand Jack Ross, 6th

At the Stanley Co. tournament Addison Wingert-Hempel took first and Gus Tobin, 2nd.

Results of the Kimball tournament:

Clay McMurtrey, Rhogan Robbins and Blayden Stirling, all first; Rouken Robbins, Bridger Stirling, Talon Swan, all 4th and Liam Schroeder, 5th.