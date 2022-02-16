Winner wins Huron Invite; Prepares for regional

Winner grabbed five individual titles on Saturday on is way to winning the Huron Invitational.

The Warriors scored 231 points with Aberdeen Central taking second with 191 points. Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon rounded out the top three with 163 points.

Individual champions for Winner were Maxon Brozik (113), Karson Keiser (120), Kaden Keiser (145), Jack Peters (152) and Riley Orel (160).

Also placing for Winner were Konnor Osborn, 4th; Jude Sargent, 3rd; Ryken Orel, 6th; Jack Kruger, 2nd ; Charley Pravecek, 2nd; Achilles Willuweit, 2nd; and Stetson Shelbourn, 6th.

The Warriors, top ranked in Class B, will compete in the regional on Saturday, in Wagner. The meet will start at 10 a.m.

Coach Spencer Novotny says the Region 3B tournament is going to be a tough tournament. Winner is the defending champion.

The seeding for the regional will not come out until Thursday.

In practice the team needs to work on figuring out their moves.

“In most weight classes, we kind of have an idea on who we are going to wrestle but sometimes there are late season moves and kids are moved up into a different weigh class. We are going to wrestle where we have all season. We are hoping to have all 14 guys practicing full time this week preparing for a late season run.

“One of our goals this season is to win regions and get 14 out of 14 guys through to state. Those are lofty goals but it is attainable. We need to start peaking right now and carry that level to the state tournament next week,” said Novotny.

Winner has qualified for the state dual tournament but don’t know who they will be wrestling so the main focus this week is regions.

“This is when your whole season comes to a point and you need to get in the top four in your weight class. The kids are ready and excited. I hope to see a big Winner Warrior crowd in Wagner this weekend,” said Novotny.

The state meet is Feb. 24, 25 and 26 in Sioux Falls.