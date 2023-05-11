Results have been announced from the Winner Science Fair.

Hayden Anderson won first place in biology. His project was “Does water type coorelate with growth efficiency in plants.”

Second place went to Arnolla Duffy with her project “What brand of grass seed grow best.”

Third place went to Tessa Sieh and Logan Radant. Their project was “What are the water qualities of local water sources.”

Fourth place went to Landan Calhoon, “Does body temperature effect blood pressure.”

Fifth sent to Hayden McMurtrey and Adam Miller “Do different types of milk spoil at different rates.”

Other placings in biology include: Ava Craven, gold, “does age have an effect on lung capacity”; Keelie Kuil, silver, “Which paw on a cat is more dominate”; Hannah Schroeder and Kyla Mammen, silver, “Can you extract DNA with liquids other than water,”; Kaktis Carlson, bronze, “How different water types affect plant growth on efficiency; Jackson and Evan Bartels, bronze, “Does the environment affect the riping of bananas.”

First place and a gold in physical science went to Addi Heenan, “Which liquid is the most viscous.”

Second and third place was a tie between Jasmine Crow Eagle and Amanda Edwards.

Crow Eagle’s project was “marble rollercoaster” and Edwards “how does temperature affect batteries.”

Sierra Wise took 4th and Livia Audiss and Hanna Danford took fifth.

Wise’s project was “How much salt does it take to affect a water circuit.” And the Audiss/Danford project was “Can varying the amount of baking powder affect final muffin project.”

Also receive gold, silver andbronze awards are: Paige Sachtjen, Brianna Gilchrist, gold, “Which tootpaste whitens the best”; TreVontae Zeigler, Lillian Barfuss, silver, “can McDonalds or Dairy Queen cups hold more weight,”; Mathew Calhoon, Olivia Swedlund, silver, “Does storage temperature affect popcorn kernals”; Bailey Fisher, silver, “How does temperature affect batteries” and Trevin Dice/ Parker Mathis, bronze, “Which liquids can power a lightbulb.”