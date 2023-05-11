Paving may start soon on Highway 18

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Updates on the progress of two highway projects in Winner were provided by Doug Sherman, area engineer of the South Dakota Department of Transportation, on May 2.

On the Highway 18 project in Winner, most of the dirt work and base preparation is done from the bridge by the Country Club Motel to Iowa Street. Close behind will be work on Iowa Street to South County Road intersection.

Sherman says it is anticipated Reede Construction will start paving the north lanes around the middle of May.

Water line work will continue from South County Road east to First Fidelity Bank.

“We will see a lot more work in Phase 2 which is the area from South County Road to First Fidelity Bank.

Sherman added the overwidth detour is in place and the signage is in place. This is for local truck traffic only. Other trucks or larger vehicles are asked to work with the port authority to find an alternate route.

Sherman is stressing that people drive slow in the work zone and observe the 25 mile a your speed limit which starts at First Fidelity Bank. “If people don’t follow the speed limit and signs it will really create problems on the project,” Sherman said.

There is a large drop off due to the profile change from the old road and the new road and that is why the speed has been reduced to 25 miles per hour. “There is no room for a margin of error. Drive slow,” said Sherman.

He also talked about the progress on the project on Highway 18 from Winner to Colome.

He said the surface repair is 100 percent complete and work has moved to stage 2 which is the diamond grinding of the surface. Sherman explained this will restore a great ride.

“Persons should see a vast improvement to the ride,” he said.

Detour signs and overwidth signs on this section will be removed. The drive from Winner to Colome is basically back to normal except in work zone areas where diamond grinding is being done. This area will be controlled by a flagger and a pilot car.

On May 2, persons noticed work being done on Highway 44. Last year as part of the three year highway project in Winner temporary highway markings were placed. Now, new durable pavement markings have been laid. Sherman noted the durable markings should erase any confusion persons had driving in this area.

Construction meetings are held every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the city council chambers.

Persons who have questions on the project can call the DOT office in Winner.