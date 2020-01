Julie Rohde photo

Saydee Heath drives into the lane against Kimball/White Lake on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Colome girls basketball recaps vs. Avon, Wessington Springs, and Kimball/White Lake

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer



Colome vs. Avon



The Colome Cowgirls basketball team fell 67-47 on the road to the Avon Lady Pirates on Monday, Jan. 6.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or subscribe to the Winner Advocate at 1-605-842-1481!