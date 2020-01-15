Wrestlers place fourth at Presho

Winner Area wrestling team took fourth place at the Mid Dakota Monster in Presho on Saturday. The Warriors finished with 193 points. Pierre won first place with 274 points.

Two Winner wrestlers won first place. Kaden Keiser was the champion at 126 pounds and Sam Kruger took the championship at 160 pounds.

Keiser, 20-1, won the championship by a 17-5 major decision over Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose.

Kruger, 11-0, won a 2-0 decision over Jacob Cheeseman of McCook Central/Montrose.

“We had a really up and down weekend,” said coach Spencer Novotny. “A few of the guys wrestled really well and I thought a few guys left a lot of points off the board. We need to do the little things better like finish periods and transition into scoring situations better.”

Every varsity wrestler scored points for Winner team points and the coach says that is a step in the right direction.

Also placing for Winner were: Maxton Brozik, 6th; Kaleb Osborn, 3rd; Aaron Gilchrist, 3rd; Riley Orel, 5th; Jack Kruger, 3rd; Trevor Peters, 2nd; Joey Cole, 8th.

“Now if we can get healthy and make a good season run that will be important,” said the coach. “We are going to work on technique this week and go light into midweek just to get a few guys healed up,” said Novotny.

The Warriors will wrestle at Tri Valley on Jan. 18 and on Jan. 21 will compete in a triangular with O’Neill and Valentine.