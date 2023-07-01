Quilt given to VA system

Submitted Photo

Patriotic quilt designer and maker Mavis Janecke, left, with the help of Karen Bertram show off the quilt to be donated to the VA hospital. Both women are members of the Winner VFW Auxiliary.

A beautiful patriotic quit, made by Mavis Janecke, was presented to the Winner VFW Auxiliary #4674 to be given to the auxiliary hospital project.

A call from the state VFW auxiliary hospital chairman, Sue Jones of Black Hawk, was sent to the auxiliaries asking for patriotic quilts to be donated to the VA system. The VA Hospitals at Ft. Meade and Hot Springs has recently opened their new hospice units.

They would like patriotic quilts to use in the hospice units. When a veteran resident is admitted to the unit, they will be given a quilt. When the resident passes, the quilt is placed over them as they are wheeled on a gurney out of the facility. On this last trip down the hall, as many as possible staff members will line the hall and salute the veteran. The mortuary will give the quit to the family following the final service.

The Winner auxiliary was very pleased to present the quilt and a big appreciation goes out to Mavis for donating the beautiful quilt. The auxiliary has a goal of presenting four more quilts for the coming auxiliary year. Anyone who has a quilt made or would like to make one, please contact Connie Heggestad (605-842-0530) for quilt measurements.