July Summer Nights

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on the second summer nights of the year on July 7.

The sponsors for the summer nights are True Value, American Family Insurance, Dairy Queen.

Summer nights will begin at 6 pm and run until 9 pm.

The events will feature VT Rockin Country.

There will be several vendors serving food and drinks.

Some activities that will be happening are a dunk tank, spin art, karaoke.

If you sing karaoke, you will be entered for a prize. The prize is $100 cash for the winner of the 12 and under section and $100 cash for the winner of 13 and up section.

There will also be recognition for True Value’s 75th anniversary.

The 100th year anniversary for Boy Scouts is also going to be celebrated. They are encouraging any former or present scouts to come celebrate and be recognized.

Any Eagle Scouts are also invited to come and be recognized.

There will be several fun games and activities for kids to participate in.

Everyone is welcome to come down and join in on the fun.