Pollard promoted at First Fidelity

Eric Pollard has been promoted to vice president at First Fidelity Bank of Winner. The promotion was effective Jan. 1.

Pollard joined the bank in October of 2012.

Pollard grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 2004. He went on to college at the University of Sioux Falls graduating with a business degree in 2011.

While in college, Pollard worked for UPS and stayed with them for a year after finishing his schooling.

An opportunity opened up at the Winner bank and Pollard was hired.

He serves as a baseball umpire, football referee, on the board of the Winner Country Club and is a member of Pheasants Forever.

He and his wife, Darci, have three children: Kenli, age 8; Karter, 5 and Kelbi, 4 months old.

Darci works as a nurse at Avera Medical Group Winner.