El Tapatio named business of the year

Looking back at 2020 and the many challenges COVID-19 created, this business was able to meet these challenges head on and find ways to thrive.

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce business of the year is El Tapatio Mexican restaurant.

Due to COVID-19, there was no annual Chamber banquet where awards are usually presented.

Three years ago Efrain Lopez with his wife Diana and their young family and Christopher Lopez moved to Winner and bought the Winner Bowling Alley. Their vision was to open their first Mexican restaurant and they called it El Tapatio. Efrain and Christopher began by cleaning, decorating, painting with new flooring and even adding windows.

Over the past three years they have been able to build their reputation on excellent food and great service.

In addition to a diverse menu, the staff will be glad to serenade and even a little whip cream for anyone that would like to celebrate their birthday at El Tapatio.

Since opening their restaurant in Winner they have expanded by opening a restaurant in Chamberlain and most recently in Belle Fourche.

Efrain and Christopher have worked hard at meeting the needs of the community from expanding take out services during 2020 to scheduling an occasional bowling party.

Efrain and Christopher have been great community supporters helping sponsor many community events.

“Thank you Efrain, Christopher and your families and employees for all you do to make Winner a stronger and better community,” said Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber.