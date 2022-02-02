New COVID cases total 5

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported in Tripp County on Jan. 31. Results also show five probable cases.

There are 209 active cases in Tripp County.

Here is a look at last week’s COVID numbers for Tripp County.

On Jan. 26, a total of five new cases were reported with 213 active.

On Jan. 27, the new cases climbed to 12 with 212 active.

There was a decrease of two cases on Friday with new cases totaling 10 and 211 active.

Persons are asked to continue to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.