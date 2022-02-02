Meiners named outstanding member

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Cheril Meiners, second from right, has been named the outstanding member of the Winner Community Playhouse. The award was presented Jan. 27 at the annual meeting. Chuck and Norma Keiser, last year’s recipients, presented the award. Pictured from left are Chuck Keiser, Tom Meiners, Cheril Meiners and Norma Keiser.

Cheril Meiners has seen the back side of every stage curtain owned by the Winner Community Playhouse.

The faithful prompter of community plays was honored Thursday night with the outstanding member award presented by the Winner Community Playhouse.

The award was presented by Chuck and Norma Keiser, last year’s recipients.

A prompter is a very important part of any play. If an actor misses a line or forgets one they now the prompter has their back and will get them back on track.

Meiners has spent countless hours of chair warming with a script on a music stand. It is illuminated only enough to read the lines.

Meiners has rearranged her life to fit with rehearsals and performances because she enjoys the job of prompting.

Prompting is one of the most difficult duties because no actor steps on stage without needing a cue at sometime.

Being in front of the main curtain, an actor or actress has a warm comfort in knowing the prompter has their back.

At one time, Meiners took a small role on stage wearing butterfly wings and pushing a cart.

Meiners is a member of the board of directors of the playhouse.

This year the Winner Community Playhouse began its 48th year.

A spring show is planned for March 18,19 and March 24, 25 and 26.