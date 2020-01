Kernit Grimshaw Photo

Morgan Hammerbeck takes a shot as the Winner Lady Warriors defeated Todd County 68-38.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

The Winner Lady Warriors have pushed their season record to 8-0 with three big victories this week. The win string for the Lady Warriors is 32-0.

