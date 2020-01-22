Lewis White, 85

Lewis “Bumpy” White, 85, Mission, SD, died on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, SD.



Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. at the Ralph Wells Jr. Memorial Complex in White Shield. A wake service was held on Sunday beginning at 5 pm at the complex. A family gathering was held at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison from 2-4 on Sunday, Jan 19. Burial will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cemetery in rural White Shield.

Lewis “Bumpy” White beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend made his peaceful journey into the spirit world on Jan. 14, 2020 at the Winner Regional Hospital, in Winner, SD surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



Lewis was 85 years old and born on May 24, 1934 at Elbowoods, ND to Eugene White Sr. and Anna Fliger. He was given his Arikara name, Lightning Runner by his grandmother, Rhoda White. He spent his younger years assisting his parents with farming, breaking horses and playing with childhood friends in the Nishu Bay area, where he grew up. Upon graduation from Elbowoods High School in May of 1950 he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17.

He served during the Korean Conflict on the U.S.S. Merrimack until his honorable discharge in 1954. He received the National Defense Ribbon during his time in the Navy.

After his return to civilian life he worked on construction projects building dams and bridges in North and South Dakota.

On July 19, 1951 he married Leota Perkins at Garrison, ND and later they had their marriage blessed in the Catholic Church in Pine Ridge, SD on April 2, 1962. John and Teresa Danks served as their witnesses during this special occasion and from this union, 7 children were born.

In 1960 he accepted a position as a patrol officer on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and received his training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Chicago, Ill. He worked in this position for eight years and was offered the position as Captain of Police for the Rosebud Bureau of Indian Affairs Agency in Rosebud, SD.

During this period of his employment he was asked to serve as a police instructor with the Indian Law Enforcement Training Center, in Artesia, New Mexico. Lewis was promoted to the position of Criminal Investigator while working on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

In 1974 he accepted the position of Chief Criminal Investigator on the Cheyenne River Reservation until his retirement on May 24, 1984. He worked in the field of government service for 30 years.

Lewis had many pastimes, and enjoyed listening to classic country music, playing cards, cribbage, watching his favorite westerns, and spending time at his favorite fishing hole. He was a life-long Vikings fan and cheered and cussed them on to victory to the end. In his younger years he enjoyed team roping and rode bareback.

He spent quality time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lewis was blessed with 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Lewis “Bumpy” White was a man of integrity and had great respect for people. He had a strong work ethic and was a devoted husband and father to his children. As his brothers and brothers-in-law passed on, he became a father-figure to many of his nieces and nephews giving them guidance and encouragement. Lewis made life-long friends and was well-respected and well-known in the law enforcement community.

Lewis is survived by his children, Louie (Mary) White, Sioux City, IA; Lee Ann (Tuffy) Beardt, Mission, SD; Tom White, Sioux Falls, SD; Don “Pug” (Ruth) White of Eagle Butte, SD; Bonnie Jones, Sioux City, IA; and Greg (Jodi) White of Underwood, ND. Brothers: Donald (Dolly) White, Grove, OK; and Max (Ella) James of New Town, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leota; daughter, Bernadette; grand-children, Louis Charles White and Weylin Bear Child; great-grandson, Tyler White; Brothers—Eugene White Jr.; Robert White, James White, Joseph James, Tyrone White Sr., Lyle “Bucky” White; Loren White Sr.; sisters: Bertina Chase and Kathy Samuels.