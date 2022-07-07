Mike Rhode, 95

Micheal Rohde passed away peacefully at his home in Winner, SD, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 95.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Micheal was born on the family farm south of Colome on April 13, 1927, to Joseph and Bridget (London) Rohde. He joined siblings Agnes, Walter, Cecilia, and Edward. He experienced the Dirty Thirties during his childhood, and he shared stories of the difficult times that his family endured. When he was a teenager, he almost died due to a ruptured appendicitis. He did not return to high school because of his long recovery.

Mike joined the Army in 1947 and was stationed in Washington and Alaska. He came back to the family farm after his service. To earn extra money, he traveled to Chicago to drive a vehicle back to South Dakota for a car dealership. While there, he visited an Army buddy who set him up on a blind date with Marilyn Smith. This was the start of a love story that would include almost 70 years of marriage, nine children, 25 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn moved to South Dakota, and they were united in marriage on Sept. 6, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Paxton, SD. They made their home on the family farm. Over the years, Mike and Marilyn worked hard to expand the family farm/ranch where they raised their family, cattle, hogs, and crops.

Mike also worked for the Farm Service Agency as a field representative. With this job, he traveled to many farms and knew producers all over Tripp Co. Mike never met a stranger. He could carry on a conversation with anyone, and he always had a story or two to share. Mike also met many people through his love of coon hunting. He raised Blueticks, and he spent many nights chasing raccoons and telling stories. His keen eye and steady hand made him an expert marksman with a rifle. He also enjoyed time fishing; it didn’t matter if he was at a dam in Tripp Co. or along the Missouri River at Ft. Thompson.

Mike’s faith and family were very important to him. He was extremely proud of their children, and he loved to talk about them. Mike and Marilyn’s family includes the following:

-Son Steve (Gin) of Rapid City and children Aimee (Ray) Brinson of Slidell, LA, and children Owen and Audrey Brinson; Regina (Aaron) Ueckert of Valley, NE, and children Greyson and Hadley Peters and Ameri Ueckert; and Dylan Rohde of Omaha, NE.

-Son Marty (Barb) Rohde of Yankton and children Sara (Jon) McMahon of Sioux Falls and children Cecilia and Joslyn; and Levi Rohde of Yankton.

-Daughter Kathleen (Ron) Ernest of Winner and children Ethan (Krystine) Ernest of Winner and children Jaya, Esmae, and Zayden; Erin Ernest (Karl Lehman) of Lead and son Ren; Scott Ernest of Winner; and Grace Ernest (Shane Crawford) and son Sawyer.

-Daughter Sheila (Mark) Gau of Pickstown and children Jasmine (Jeremy) Kreeger of Wagner and children Kendra, Cord, and Wade; Tina (Kelly) Nielson of Sioux Falls and children Miah, Colton, Connor, and Cali; and Leo Gau of Pickstown.

-Son Joseph (Pam) Rohde of Billings, MT, and children Brandton (Andrea) Rohde of Washington and children Cadence, Teagan, Kenna, and Brynn; and Jessica (Matt) Henry of Missoula, MT, and children Rowan and Asher.

-Son Ryan (Julie) Rohde of Colome and children Michael Rohde (Brittney Evans) of Chamberlain and Zane Rohde (Thyme Edoff) of Colome.

-Son Ross (Judy) Rohde of Rapid City and children Amy (Ben) Pravecek of Hulett, WY, and children Payton Eagle-Pravecek (Jeremiah Johnson) and Paxton Pravecek; Mandy and Justin Holcomb of Gillette, WY, and children Abby Millburg and Nash Holcomb.

-Daughter Leila Wells of Winner and children Danielle (Dane) Anderson of Plentywood, MT, and children Finn and Ollie Anderson; Ashley Adair of Rapid City and children Andre, Neveah, and Chancellor; and Laven Adair of Rapid City.

-Daughter Rhonda (John) Gehlsen of Black Hawk and children Paige (Kyle Schilling), Isaac (Annika Enevoldsen), Hannah, and Gabriel Gehlsen.

Mike and Marilyn also helped to raise two nephews: William and Jack Holden.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bridget Rohde, and his siblings and in-laws: Agnes and Don Maher, Walter Rohde, Cecilia and William Musilek, and Edward and Dorothy Rohde.