Mary Jane (Lang) Putnam, 85, passed away in her sleep Dec. 19, 2020 in Cathedral City, CA.

Burial for Mary Jane will be at St. John Catholic Church cemetery, Paxton, SD, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 am.

Mary Jane was born in Gehring, Neb., on Oct. 20, 1935, to Irvin and Dolly Lang. Tragedy struck the young family when Mary Jane was diagnosed with spinal meningitis, a typically fatal disease for that time. Mary Jane often told the story of how she and her mother were quarantined alone in their house, and her father and siblings would just be able to talk through the window. No medicine was available locally, especially with the war effort on. Her father and uncle drove to Denver to pick up the medicine, and Mary Jane survived the deadly disease. Her mother tirelessly worked her legs so she could walk.

The family moved to Dallas, SD in 1945, where they farmed. Mary Jane attended Dallas High School, and was a member of the last graduating class, as the school burned down her senior year.

After graduation, Mary Jane attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD and obtained her teaching certificate. She also worked part time in her aunt and uncle’s restaurant in Dallas, which is where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Putnam. Mary Jane taught grades 1-8 in a one room schoolhouse during her courtship with Bob, and they celebrated their nuptials on June 8, 1955.

After her marriage, Mary Jane moved to Bristol, SD with her husband. Bob got in BIG trouble after he traded their house in town for a farm west of town without discussing the move with Mary Jane. By this time, the family had 5 children and Bob wanted his kids to grow up on a farm like he did.

Mary Jane became an amazing cook and baker after her husband “accidentally” dropped the first pie she ever made him. Family meals included her homemade bread, delicious desserts and home-grown beef. She was even known to make lefse and have a lutefisk party or two at her house. As the family grew, so did the amount of land she and Bob farmed. Their children did most of the farming, as Bob still worked in town at the local Cenex.

Mary Jane spent her free time enjoying arts and crafts. She spent many hours embroidering, which always brought beautiful memories of her mother, who taught her how to embroider when she was sick as a child. She enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating, macrame and quilting. She also worked part time as a substitute teacher for the Groton School District. She also enjoyed politics, and was very active in the SD Democratic party.

Mary Jane was an avid fan of music., a trait passed down to her from her grandfather, who used to entertain the family with his fiddle, and her parents, who loved going to dances. Her farmhouse was filled with tunes from Frank Sinatra to Wayne Newton to Bing Crosby. She had a lovely voice and often broke in to song. She loved going to Las Vegas to see the live shows of her favorite stars.

Bob and Mary Jane sold their farm after twenty years of farming, and moved to California. While in California, Mary Jane went back to school and obtained her degree in early childhood education, and taught pre-K until she retired. After Bob retired, they moved to Arizona and lived there until Bob passed away in 2015. Their years in Arizona were filled with golf and good friends.

Mary moved to Palm Springs, near her son Steven, and spent her final years singing and dancing through her last years of her life. Dementia robbed her of many things in her final years, but it never stopped her singing. Mary Jane serenaded all she met with her beautiful songs, and brought a smile to many.

Mary Jane is proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Putnam, her parents Irvin and Dolly Lang, and her brother Donald Lang.

Mary Jane is survived by her sister Beverly Steffan(Vern) and her 6 children, Rodney Putnam of Piedmont, SD, Michael Putnam(DaleAnn) of Peoria, AZ, Randall Putnam(Fanny), of Sioux Falls, Timothy Putnam (Tori) of Visalia, California, Cheryl Putnam (Matt) of Half Moon Bay, CA, and Steven Putnam (Rey) of Palm Springs, CA. Bob and Mary Jane were blessed with many grandchildren,and often joked that being a grandpa or grandma was much more fun than being a mom or dad. Included are Aubrey, Cole, Natalie, Valerie, Bridget, Katelynn, Hannah, Jonathan, Robby, Jake, Zach, and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Mary Jane’s family asks you to put on your favorite Sinatra song, and sing along, and, if you feel like it, dance a spin or two.