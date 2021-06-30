Winner Summer Nights, Thursday, July 8

A salute to first responders will be the theme of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce summer nights on July 8.

The Black Lab will be the sponsor and the event will be held in the second block of Main Street from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, said invited to this event are the Winner Police Department, Tripp County Sheriff’s Office, Tripp Country Ambulance, Fire departments from Winner, Colome, Witten and Wood , Winner Regional Health and Avera Medical of Winner.

Featured event will be a first responders relay trike race.

“This is a great way to show support to our first responders,” said Scott.

Uncle Roy and the Boys will be the featured band.

For the kids there will be lots of inflatables including a bouncy house, slide, obstacle course. There will also be rock painting.

There will be lots of food vendors.

Any vendor who would like to set up for the July 8 Summer Nights call the Chamber at 842-1533.

Mark July 8 on your calendar and be sure and enjoy all the good fun at Winner Summer Nights.

There will be two Summer Night events held in July. The second one will be the big BBQ competition and classic car show on July 31 on Main Street.

The classic car show is sponsored by Frontier Motors. The car show check in is from 3-5 p.m. with the show from 5-7:30 p.m.

Frontier Motors will have root beer and Coke floats from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be a free will donation with proceeds going to the Tripp County 4-H building.

Frontier Motors will sponsor a free movie at 4 p.m.

For the BBQ pit row there is still time for teams to sign up. Just call the Chamber office at 842-1533.

There will be lots of events going on the day of the BBQ competition. There will be entertainment from noon to 4 p.m.

There will be a blood mary making contest at 10 a.m.

A bean bag tournament will start at noon.

The tasting of the BBQ will start at 7 p.m.

The featured band will be Dustin Evans playing from 5-9 p.m.