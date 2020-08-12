Marion “Big Mike” Dreyer, 87, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD. Funeral service was held on Friday, Aug.7,2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Marion Delano “Mike” Dreyer was born on Feb. 28, 1933 in the northeast bedroom of the family farmhouse to Edward and Marie Dreyer of Carter South Dakota. He was the new baby brother to Harold, Howard, Lorraine and Milton. Life was never dull with four boys and only one girl to keep them in line. Mike followed his siblings and graduated from Witten High School in 1950.

In the fall of 1951, he married Dola Tucker and they were married for 67 years. Clifford, Julie Ann and Lonnie Lee were born to this union. After a few years of working and living on the farm Mike and Dola purchased the farm from his parents and added a trucking business. In 1971 Mike rented out the farm, moved the family to Winner and began his construction business, trenching and backhoe work was also added to the business.

In the mid 90’s they moved back to the farm where they lived for the rest of their lives. Building up a cattle heard and putting up hay kept Mike busy. He loved the haying season “just how big can you make a bale?”

Mike loved pheasant hunting season with his Tennessee hunters, playing cards with the couples card club which they had belonged to for many years, bowling, fishing and of course dancing.

He would dance every dance until the party was over. Yes, he out danced all of us.

Grandpa Mike and Grandma Dola would travel to all the activities and sporting events of their children and grandchildren. Mike was a member of the UCC Church ofWood, SD.

He was a 32-Degree Master Mason for 52 years, Naja Shriner for 50 years, Mason for 63 and an Eastern Star member for 61 years.

Mike is survived by sons Clifford and Lonnie (Pam) Dreyer, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Darci (Matt) Dailey and Jack, Maggie and Mick; Michael Dreyer; Stacy and Elena Dreyer; Sid (Amanda) Dreyer and Isaac, Emily and Ian; Sara (RJ) Petersek and Linkyn, Libbie, and Preslie; Kristin and Victoria Dreyer; Jake Dreyer and many nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife Dola, daughter Julie, parents Edward and Marie Dreyer, brothers Harold (Kay), Howard (Bonnie), Milton (Clarice) and sister Lorraine (Paul) Kauer.