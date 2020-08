Betty (Steffen) Kirwan, 87, died at BethanyLutheran Home in Sioux Falls, SD on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Rosary will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in LakeAndes, SD with visitation following.

Memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Pickstown, SD following the visitation. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cathlic Cemetery in Spencer, NE at a later date. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.