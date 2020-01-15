Lonnie Hollenbeck, 84, of Carter, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the Sanford Chamberlain Care Center in Chamberlain, SD.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Lon was born Oct. 5, 1935 to Vincent and Genon Hollenbeck in Ainsworth, NE. Lon married Kathern Novotny on July 13, 1955. To this union two children were born, Brad (Dixie) Hollenbeck of Thedford, NE and Brenda (Harvey) Bierema of White River, SD.

In 1966 they moved from the Clearfield area to the Carter community where they spent the rest of their lives. Lon and Kathern worked side by side whether they were calving, haying, coyote hunting or fishing. They always enjoyed time with family and friends. Some of those times happened while out fishing. Whether it was fishing when the Sell boys came down or watching the grandkids jumping up and down on the bank when they caught “the big one!”

Lonnie as he was called most of the time, from day one was a baseball player. He started out as the bat boy. His dad and grand dad all played ball. Then Lon coached little league and caught for the Witten baseball team for many years. He enjoyed all sports, but rodeo was his favorite, the good bucking horses and bulls.

Lon drove the truck many miles loaded with horses and was always proud to be a part of the family tradition. He loved being with family and friends. He was also very proud of his grandchildren attending every basketball and volleyball game that he could.

Lon loved to farm and make the ground black. He loved putting up hay and, in the winter, you could find him with a grey hound or two. Coyote hunting was a family thing, do chores and go hunting with grandkids or anybody that would like to go along and plan on it being all day.

Lon is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Genon Hollenbeck, wife Kathern Hollenbeck.

Lon is survived by is son Brad Hollenbeck, daughter Brenda Bierema and their spouses, 3 granddaughters, and 6 great-grandchildren.