Twila Dvorak, 85, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11am at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Lutheran Cemetery in Mission, SD.

Twila Lou Horst was born on July 7, 1934, in Mission, South Dakota to August and Bertha (Hartmann) Horst and was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Mission.

After graduation from Todd County High School in 1952 she was united in marriage to Duane Levon Dvorak on Jan. 31, 1953 in Clearfield. South Dakota. They ranched in the Wood area and were active in the Wood Legion until 1982 when they divorced and she moved to Winner where she became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was very active in the Winner American Legion Auxiliary and was elected the South Dakota American Legion President in 1983. She served for a number of years as the editor of the Legionette and was a member of the Board of Directors of South Dakota Girls State.

Twila enjoyed her job as a typesetter for the Winner Advocate for a number of years and loved to golf, bowl and be involved in volunteer work. She was also an avid reader and was always ready to share a good book with a friend or relative. She prided herself on her crossword puzzle skills and her daily routine included solving the one that was in the paper for that day.

Although she never had any children of her own, Twila claimed every single niece and nephew as her own and she was very involved in their lives. She never failed to let us all know exactly where we stood with her and we will miss her wit and humor as well as her presence at family gatherings.

Twila is survived by her sisters Hortense (Ben) Artichoker of Rapid City, South Dakota and Alberta Crabtree of Hot Springs, South Dakota along with a host of nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents August and Bertha (Hartmann) Horst and brother Dewey (Louise) Beselin along with sisters Verna (Robert), Helena (Don), Robinette (Tom), June (Harold), Linda, brother in law Delbert and niece Bernadine (Babe) who was always considered one of the sisters.