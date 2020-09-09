Labor day parade winners

First place for best float in the Winner LaborDay parade went to Native American princesses.

First place for antique automobiles went to Bob Henley’s jeep driven by his family.

Second place went to a Chevy two tone car owned by Perry Bicek.Third place went to a 1947 Mercury owned by Keith Gebhart.

Taking the honors for antique machinery was an Allis Chalmers tractor owned by Roger Wonnenberg.

The Justin White family won first place for best horses and riders.

Second place went to Maree Pravecek.

The Winner High School band performed in the parade