Kaden Keiser of Winner has been named the Mitchell Republic wrestler of the year.

Keiser is a four time state placer and just recently won a national folk style title in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Keiser is Winner’s only four time state placer.

The Winner senior has had the determination and drive to reach each of his wrestling goals.

Keiser will continue to wrestle in college. He will wrestle at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina. He plans to major in exercise science.