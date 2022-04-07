Grossenburg sales team wins award

Submitted Photo

Grossenburg Implement sales team was awarded the diamond award from NDEco. Pictured from left are Barry Grossenburg, president; Tom Renner, store manager; Charlie Grossenburg, CEO; Jeff Grossenburg, salesman; Chase Kingsbury, salesman; Jim Vaughn, salesman; Digger Rutten, NDEco territory manager and John Duek, CEO NDEco.

Grossenburg Implement’s sales team was recently awarded the Diamond Award with NDEco for achieving elite level of sales performance for 2021 sales.

John Dueck, CEO for NDEco, visited on March 2 and presented the Winner store sales team of this accomplishment. Here are some kind words from John.

“Congratulations to the whole Grossenburg sales team! We recognize the hard work you put into going out and making the sales. Based on the limited contact I have had with the owners and sales staff at Grossenburg, I have come to appreciate the great company you are all a part of. I have no doubt you are all proud to work for such a reputable and respected company.

We want to thank you for your commitment to the NDEco product line. We believe what sets Grossenburg aside from others is the commitment and unwavering support you have for all your customers. We appreciate all your business. NDEco will continue to provide a reliable product and stay strongly committed to our customers. I believe the best is yet to come as both companies grow and build on the strong business relationship that already exists. Again, congratulations on the successful year you had. We are looking forward to what the rest of this year will bring, and beyond.”

Grossenburg’s sales staff is a proud partner with NDEco and their product line fits well with ours. Grossenburg Implement’s commitment to to provide the best product at a reasonable price with the highest level of service matches perfectly with our current product lineup.