Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Rosebud Concrete, Winner, puts down another load of concrete on the Highway 18 project in Winner. The concrete pour on June 21was from South County Road to Taft Street.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

There will be a lot going on with the Highway 18 project in Winner in the next few weeks.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation and Reede Construction, Aberdeen, held a weekly update on June 20.

A long paving pour was held June 21 from South County Road to Taft St.

A few weeks after the Fourth of July the paving will be from Taft St. to First Fidelity Bank.

All the water main is in on the north side of the highway. However, there will be some testing of the new main and there may be some temporary outages while the testing is being completed.

Brad Norrid of the DOT said the big news was that June 26 traffic was switched to the new concrete from South County Road to Country Club Motel. Motorists are asked to take care in making the transition to the new concrete highway.

Pedestrians will be on the north side of the highway. There will be pedestrian crossings between Frontier Ford and Country Club Motel. The area will be signed and the crossings will remain the rest of the project.

While traffic will be on the new concrete crews will be removing the asphalt on the south side of the highway from the bridge to South County Road.

“Please pay attention to what is going on,” said Norrid. The speed limit will be 25 miles per hour.

Highway update meetings are held weekly each Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the city council chambers.