Haiar named franchised dealer of the year

Cody Haiar of Frontier Motors & Frontier Motors Ford was named the 2023 franchised dealer of the year.

The award was presented at the South Dakota Auto Dealers Association annual convention in Deadwood.

Haiar purchased Frontier Motors in 2015. Haiar purchased Harry K Ford and changed the named to Frontier Motors Ford.

The award winner is very involved in the community. He has worked with Junior Achievement.

He served on the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors from 2014-2017.

Haiar hosts a Frontier Motors Open golf tournament. The tournament was held June 17 at Winner Country Club.

The auto dealership hosts a food drive each year in December for the local food pantry.

Haiar was honored for running a successful auto dealership and working to make Winner a better place to live.