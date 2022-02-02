Helen (Soles) Michel, 91

Helen (Soles) Michel and her twin sister, Ellen, were born on Jan. 4, 1931, in Tripp County, SD. Helen was one of 14 children born to Dottie (McCloughan) Soles and William Soles.

Helen graduated from Winner High School in 1950. Helen married Melvin Kasulka in 1953 and together they had Douglas Eugene Kasulka a year later. After her divorce, she later married Arthur (Art) Dewey Turley in 1957. Art and Helen had two children together, Arthur Jr. Turley in Idaho and Edward Turley in Washington.

After the passing of her husband, Arthur, Helen later married Richard Marion Michel Jr., on Oct. 5, 1975, in Ojai, Calif. Helen and Richard were married for nearly 42 years until his passing in 2017.

Helen lived a full life. She was devoted to the Boy Scouts program for 23 years and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Helen received her associates degree from Ventura College. She volunteered as a drug & alcohol counselor as well as with the hospice program in Ventura. When they moved to MO, to take care of her mom Dottie, she also did family counseling in Dade County. Helen was a stock car racer, artistic painter, seamstress, and craftswoman. She baked wedding cakes professionally, was a real estate investor, loved gardening and had a passion for fishing.

After Richard’s passing, Helen moved near family in Poway, Calif. Helen was in church every Sunday at Cornerstone Church in Poway until the pandemic in February of 2020. She loved going out to lunch, Starbucks, getting pedicures at Fancy Nails in Poway, attending church events, and spending holidays with extended family.

Helen is survived by her son Doug Kasulka, son and daughter-in-law Art & Cheryl Turley, son and daughter-in-law Ed & Karen Turley, stepdaughter Carla; six grandchildren and spouses- Adia (Matt), Krystal, Mike (Karri), Tiffany (David), Brandon and Matthew; five great grandchildren- Ezekiel, Jonathan, Naomi Joy, Rowan, Willow and sisters, Ellen, and Mary.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Richard, her parents- William and Dottie, her stepson Tom, her grandson Jonathan, her 6 brothers- Woodrow, Frank, Lewis, Harold, George, and Johnnie and 5 sisters- Velma, Nellie, Ines, Pearl, and Anna.

Helen Michel, 91, took her last breath on earth Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, and her first breath in heaven that same moment. A celebration of life service will be held at Cornerstone Church of Poway, 13617 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064 on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1:30pm, with a reception immediately following. Helen believed in giving love and flowers to the living.

Helen’s hope is in her Savior, Jesus Christ who prepared a place in heaven for her and for all who put their faith in Jesus as their Savior. In John 14 (NLT) Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust in me. There is more than enough room in my father’s home…I am going to prepare a place for you… I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”