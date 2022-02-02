Gary Kingsbury, 79, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at a later date.

Gary was born Sept. 6, 1942 in Smith County, Kansas, the sixth son of Marley and Irene (Hill) Kingsbury. He attended Pleasant Hill, a one room country school, through the eighth grade. When his father died in 1956, Gary moved to Smith Center with his mother, brother Joe, and sister Connie. He graduated from Smith Center High School in 1960.

Gary found his first love, Carol Bose, and they were married in 1961 and later divorced. They were blessed with three children, Tawnya, Marty, and Tayra. They farmed and raised hogs north of Smith Center. Later he began custom harvesting, going from North Dakota to Texas.

While he was in South Dakota he found his second love and married Sally Oakes of Winner, South Dakota in 1986. He gained three daughters Debra, Diane, and Dawn. Gary and Sally shared the love of farming, tilling the land, and harvesting crops. His motto was “Eat, sleep, and farm.” Gary always said that four hours of sleep is enough for anybody.

After retiring to Winner in 2014, Gary and Sally enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting family and their favorite campsites. They took a drive each day, it was always 2 o’clock. You could set your watch by it.

Gary loved mowing his grass farm and enjoyed his big boy toys. He was always a hard worker, loved helping people and having fun. Gary was a terrible aggravator and he loved doing his “little jig” to entertain us all.

Gary was a member of the Winner United Methodist Church.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Arden, Paul, Russell, Merlin, and Joe Kingsbury, sisters-in-law Sharon, Lois, Wilma Kingsbury, brother-in-law Jack Nichols and stepdaughter Diane DeBoer.

Gary is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Tawnya (Scott) Fisher, Overland Park KS; son Marty (Deb) Kingsbury, Smith Center KS, daughter Tayra (Brad) Shanley, Grand Junction, CO. Stepdaughters Debra Boerner, Williston, VT, and Dawn Boerner, Winner, SD, along with 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.