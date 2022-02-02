Ethel Irene Vavra, 96, of Winner, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at the Elder Inn in Winner, South Dakota. Rev. John Price of the Winner United Methodist Church officiated at her graveside burial in the ZCBJ cemetery south of Winner on Jan. 22, 2022. Bob Vrbsky provided accordion music.

Ethel was born on the Colome family farm on Sept. 16, 1925 to Martin and Mary (Veskrna) Vavra. She attended the nearby rural school.

She never married and had no children. She was a spunky west river woman. She had a nice smile and liked to visit with people. Ethel enjoyed the farm life and raised and cared for many a cat, chicken, duck, and goose. She enjoyed going to dances in her young years, raising a garden of flowers and vegetables, and reading. She stayed on the farm until March of 2020.

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents Martin John and Mary May Vavra, brothers Edward James, George John, and Joseph Martin Vavra, sisters Betty Ann Vavra and Lillian Christine Varilek, sister in-law Donna Marie (Graham) Vavra Pajl, brother in-law George Varilek, niece Joann Smith, nephews Lindy Gish, Dennis Smith, and Wayne Musilek.

Ethel is survived by nephews James (Martha) Pajl, Randy Pajl, Martin Varilek, and LeRoy (Sheila) Varilek; nieces Karen (Dennis) Burdick, Janet Whittaker, Marilyn Gish, and Betty Musilek; numerous grand and great-grand nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. Submitted by nephew James Martin (Vavra) Pajl.