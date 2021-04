Brady Fritz of the Winner basketball team was one of the athletes considered by the Mitchell Republic as the boys basketball player of the year.

Fritz finishes as the runner-up for this award for the second year in a row.

The senior average 25.6 points per game on 49 percent shooting and 40 percent three point shooting.

Fritz helped the Warriors advance to the Class A state boys basketball tournament.

Mitchell senior Zane Alm was named the player of the year.