Wrestlers place in Midwest Classic

Submitted Photo

Winner area wrestlers placed at the Midwest Classic national wrestling tournament in Kearney, Neb.

Winner took third out of 125 teams.

Individual placers were: Gus Tobin, 5th; Apollo Willuweit, 1st; Cooper Craven 7th; Kyan Bartels, 3rd; Rhogan Robbins, 1st; Blayden Stirling, 3rd; Anna Tobin, 2nd; Jace Koskan, 7th; Hudson Peters, 7th; Crawston Craven, 2nd; Roukyn Robbins, 4th; Teegan Shelbourn, 7th; Coy Shelbourn, 5th; Rylan Robbins at 84 pounds, 4th at 80 pounds, 7th; Bridger Stirling at 60 pounds and 61 pounds, both 1st.