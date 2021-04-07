Wrestlers place in Midwest Classic

Winner area wrestlers placed at the Midwest Classic national wrestling tournament in Kearney, Neb.
Winner took third out of 125 teams.
Individual placers were: Gus Tobin, 5th; Apollo Willuweit, 1st; Cooper Craven 7th; Kyan Bartels, 3rd; Rhogan Robbins, 1st; Blayden Stirling, 3rd; Anna Tobin, 2nd; Jace Koskan, 7th; Hudson Peters, 7th; Crawston Craven, 2nd; Roukyn Robbins, 4th; Teegan Shelbourn, 7th; Coy Shelbourn, 5th; Rylan Robbins at 84 pounds, 4th at 80 pounds, 7th; Bridger Stirling at 60 pounds and 61 pounds, both 1st.