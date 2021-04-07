Wrestlers place in Midwest Classic

  By | | , ,
Submitted Photo
Winner area youth wrestlers placed third at the Midwest Classic national
wrestling tournament in Kearney, Neb.

Winner area wrestlers placed at the Midwest Classic national wrestling tournament in Kearney, Neb.

Winner took third out of 125 teams.

Individual placers were: Gus Tobin, 5th; Apollo Willuweit, 1st; Cooper Craven 7th; Kyan Bartels, 3rd; Rhogan Robbins, 1st; Blayden Stirling, 3rd; Anna Tobin, 2nd; Jace Koskan, 7th; Hudson Peters, 7th; Crawston Craven, 2nd; Roukyn Robbins, 4th; Teegan Shelbourn, 7th; Coy Shelbourn, 5th; Rylan Robbins at 84 pounds, 4th at 80 pounds, 7th; Bridger Stirling at 60 pounds and 61 pounds, both 1st.

Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *