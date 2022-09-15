Farmer/rancher appreciation banquet set for Sept. 15

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring an ag appreciate banquet on Sept. 15 at the Tripp County 4-H Center.

The banquet will be free to farmers/ranchers. Tickets are limited at two per household. Persons need to call the Chamber office to RSVP. Persons can call 605-842-1533.

The social hour and raffles will begin at 6 p.m. with the dinner served at 7 p.m. The dinner will be catered by Donna Kubik.

Brian Bergeleen will sing from 6-7 p.m. during the social hour.

Tripp Mellette Farm Bureau will sponsor the main entertainment which will be comedian Jay Hendren of Ohio. He is billed as America’s funniest farmer.

The Ohio farmer started performing stand up comedy in 1996. He draws from his experiences working on the family farm.

The Chamber office has tickets available for the banquet.